Anders Lee scored his second goal of the night with 10:29 left in the third period to snap a tie game and lift the Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Kings, their third consecutive win.
Lee scored both goals on the power play as the Islanders snapped an 0-for-21 slide and scored more than one power-play goal in a game for the first time this season. J-F Berube made 34 saves and the Islanders managed to pull one out after giving up a 2-0 lead early in the third.
Jason Chimera and Lee scored in the first two periods, but Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty scored in the first 4:06 of the third to square the game. But Lee tipped Nick Leddy’s shot home and John Tavares hit the empty net with 43.4 seconds to go, also on a power play, to seal Doug Weight’s second win in as many games behind the bench.
