SUNRISE, Florida — Anthony Beauvillier returned to the Islanders’ lineup Friday night after missing the previous four games as a healthy scratch. Jack Capuano was looking for energy and enthusiasm from the 19-year-old, who provided it pretty quickly by setting up Jason Chimera for the game’s opening goal at 2:22.

“He understands he’s not going to play every game, but we felt like we needed a boost,” Capuano said of Beauvillier, who has played 27 of the team’s 40 games. “With three games in basically 2 ½ days, I think a few guys are going to get a chance.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Capuano was unhappy with the work of some of his forwards in Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Panthers at Barclays Center but decided on Shane Prince as the healthy scratch. Prince had no points and no shots on goal in the previous two games. Of course, the Islanders’ three total goals in the three-game losing streak they brought down here left a lot of players wanting in the numbers department.

Stephen Gionta is the only other healthy forward on the trip, so Capuano had limited options in juggling his forwards. Capuano stuck with the same defensemen, leaving Adam Pelech alongside Nick Leddy. Scott Mayfield, recalled on Thursday, was the healthy scratch.

Milestones

John Tavares scored three goals Friday night, giving him 501 career points. His first goal was point No. 499, tying him with Derek King for 10th in franchise history. Tavares is ninth in club history with 221 goals. Bob Nystrom, with 235 goals and 513 points, is up next in each category . . . Jaromir Jagr’s first-period assist was his 94th against the Islanders, the most by any opponent in franchise history. It also was point No. 1,894 as he nears becoming the second NHL player to reach 1,900 points.