DENVER — The Islanders’ season has been bitterly disappointing, but those words don’t begin to describe what’s gone on with the Avalanche.

Patrick Roy resigned as Colorado’s coach on Aug. 11, less than a month before training camp began, because of philosophical differences with team president Joe Sakic. Under first-year NHL coach Jared Bednar, the Avalanche has fallen apart in the last six weeks. Colorado brought a 3-16-1 slide into Friday night’s game against the Islanders.

With a young forward core of Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon, it’s difficult to believe that the Avalanche is last in the league at 2.03 goals per game. Now the trade rumors have surfaced regarding Duchene and Landeskog.

The Islanders inquired about Duchene earlier in the season but found the price tag too high. The Avalanche is believed to be looking for good, young defensemen as well as draft picks.

“It’s part of the game, part of the business, and when you’re in the position we’re in, you expect it,” said Duchene, who was the third pick in 2009, two slots after John Tavares. “It’s not easy coming to the rink in the position we’re in, but we have a lot of pride in here. We’re still working hard. Maybe we need to work smarter, but we’re still trying to do the things we need to win.”

Pelech up but not in

Adam Pelech played for Bridgeport on Wednesday, his first game in either the NHL or AHL since he was hurt on Nov. 28 against the Flames. What seemed like a short-term upper-body injury stretched into a month-long absence.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It was good to get back on the ice, play in a game,” Pelech said. “Just get back into contact, a real game situation. It was good for me. Glad to be back here.”

Pelech did not dress for Friday night’s game against Colorado. He was called up to be on call for this quick two-game trip, which concludes in Arizona on Saturday. Pelech, Anthony Beauvillier and Stephen Gionta were the healthy scratches on Friday.