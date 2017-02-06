The Islanders gave up five goals for a third straight game. This is not a recipe for success.

But if this is truly playoff-type hockey time for the Isles after their disastrous first half of this season, then it doesn’t matter whether the wins come at 1-0, 3-2 or, as it did Monday night, 6-5, on Brock Nelson’s overtime winner against the speedy young Leafs at Barc lays Center.

“That’s a feel-good game,” said Ryan Strome, who had a goal and an assist in the wild victory. “We showed a lot of confidence, a lot of poise late.”

They needed it. After heading into the third period trailing 4-3 for the third straight game and looking a bit too old for Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and the rest of the young turks from Toronto, the Islanders pounced on shaky Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen to tie the score twice in the final 6:30.

Josh Bailey continued his hot season by tying the score 4-4 at 13:30, taking a nice backhand pass from Anders Lee to beat Andersen after the goaltender could not corral a high, deflected shot from Dennis Seidenberg.

That marked the third straight game the Islanders pulled even when trailing in the third. The last two ended with the Isles getting only one point thanks to an unlucky double-deflection in Detroit with 27.9 seconds to go and an overtime loss to the Hurricanes at home.

This one could have been another dagger when Anthony Beauvillier broke his stick with the Isles trying to defend in their own zone. He went to get a new one and left the high slot vacant; Connor Carrick filled that spot and fed William Nylander for a Leafs lead at 17:59.

“I wouldn’t want guys running to the bench in that spot,” Doug Weight said. “You’ve got to sit in the slot there, eat a few shots and just get through it . . . The air kind of came out of the bench on their fifth, then we got right back to it.”

The Islanders got an offensive-zone draw and pulled Thomas Greiss. Bailey had the puck at the left point with room and his slap-pass went right to Andrew Ladd, who directed it home at 18:31 to tie it again.

“A lot has to go right to get one there, from the draw to getting set up along the wall and in front,” Ladd said. “You’ve got to have a short-term memory on your mistakes at times like this. Win or lose, you move on to the next one.”

The victory was the first for the Islanders this season when trailing after two periods, after going 0-12-2. The game also marked the first time all season that the Islanders had given up five or more goals in three consecutive games.

Given the Isles’ 2-7 record in games that have ended in OT coming in, perhaps one point would have sufficed. But Bailey chipped a puck past James van Riemsdyk to start a three-on-one that Nelson finished for his second of the night and two much-needed points, pulling the Isles back within three points of the last playoff spot with three games in hand on the Flyers. The two teams meet in Philadelphia on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of belief in that room right now,” Weight said. “We’re not the same team we were earlier in the year.”