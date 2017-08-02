The Islanders agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3.3 million with defenseman Calvin de Haan on Wednesday morning.
Last season, de Haan, 26, set career highs with five goals and 20 assists while playing in all 82 games.
De Haan ranked fourth in the NHL in blocked shots with 190.
“Calvin is a home-grown product of the organization and has developed into one of our top defensemen during his time with the organization,” general manager Garth Snow said in a news release. “He plays important minutes for our club and we’re excited to have him back for one more year.”
De Haan, who finished a three-year, $5.9-million contract last season, had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Wednesday.
De Haan was the 12th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft for the Islanders. He has 11 goals and 58 assists in 271 career games.
