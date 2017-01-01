WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jaroslav Halak cleared waivers Saturday and was assigned to Bridgeport.

Halak, 31, who set a franchise record for wins by an Islanders goaltender with 38 in 2014-15, was put on waivers Friday after allowing four goals in less than two periods in a 6-4 loss to the Wild the night before.

Halak is 6-8-5 with a 3.23 goals-against average and .904 save percentage this season.

Cizikas back in lineup

Casey Cizikas returned to the lineup Saturday night, ending a six-game absence because of an upper-body injury. Anthony Beauvillier was scratched to make room for Cizikas, who returned to his usual spot centering Nikolay Kulemin and Cal Clutterbuck. “We just needed to see him do some battle work [Friday] in practice. He came through that OK,” Jack Capuano said before the game.

Ryan Strome, who had been centering Kulemin and Clutterbuck, moved to the wing with Shane Prince and Brock Nelson. The Islanders also activated defenseman Adam Pelech off injured reserve and sent him to Bridgeport.

Hickey reaches 300

Thomas Hickey played his 300th game in the NHL with the Isles, an unlikely milestone given that he arrived on the Island as a waiver claim before the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.

But the fourth overall pick in the 2007 draft by the Kings, who arrived after playing 212 AHL games and none in the NHL, certainly has shown why he’s been able to stick on the Isles’ defense.

“He’s very deserving [of reaching 300 games],” Capuano said. “Any time you play with the heart and desperation he does, even though he’s not the biggest guy, you’re going to have success.”

Isles files

The Islanders scored first for the fifth straight game and ninth time in the last 10 games. They are 11-4-4 when scoring first. They scored at least four goals for the fifth straight game after doing so only six times in their first 31 games.