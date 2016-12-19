Casey Cizikas missed his second straight game for the Islanders on Sunday, and it doesn’t appear the center will be back soon.

“Casey is going to be a little while,” coach Jack Capuano said. “He hasn’t even hit the ice yet, so we don’t expect him anytime soon.”

Cizikas appeared to avoid serious injury when Capitals defenseman Dmitri Orlov stepped on his arm in the first period of Tuesday’s game at Barclays Center. Cizikas raced off the ice with trainer Damien Hess but returned later in the period with eight stitches and a huge sigh of relief that it wasn’t a more serious skate cut.

Cizikas left the next game, Thursday against the Blackhawks, after two periods with what the Islanders called an upper-body injury. They did not disclose whether it was related to the skate cut or something new. Cizikas did catch teammate Anders Lee’s skate boot up high, but he does not have a concussion.

Pelech skating

Adam Pelech (upper body) had been off the ice for a few days in his recovery but has resumed skating. When healthy, he likely will head to Bridgeport for some game action before the Islanders add a defenseman to the active roster.

Hammond starts, leaves

Ottawa goalie Andrew Hammond, aka The Hamburglar of 2014-15 fame, made only his second start and fourth appearance of the season but didn’t make it out of the first period.

He appeared to injure his left leg while twisting to dive at a loose puck in the crease and needed help to get off the ice at 16:45 of the period. He did return to sit as the backup to Mike Condon, who had started Ottawa’s previous five games.

Hammond is up from the AHL because No. 1 goaltender Craig Anderson took a leave of absence to be with his wife, Nicholle, who is battling cancer.