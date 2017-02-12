Subscribe
    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy, second from right, against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Islanders vs. Avalanche

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at Barclays Center.

    New York Islanders center Brock Nelson skates with
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center Brock Nelson skates with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    New York Islanders center Shane Prince shoots the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center Shane Prince shoots the puck against Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier skates
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier skates with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Colorado Avalanche center Joe Colborne scores a goal
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Colorado Avalanche center Joe Colborne scores a goal against New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal by Colorado
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal by Colorado Avalanche center Joe Colborne as New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube stands in the goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares faces off
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares faces off against Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube skates onto
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube skates onto the ice against the Colorado Avalanche before an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk shoots the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk shoots the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares faces off
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares faces off against Colorado Avalanche center John Mitchell in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy skates with
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy skates with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal by Colorado
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal by Colorado Avalanche center Joe Colborne as New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

