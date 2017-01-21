Doug Weight’s on-the-job training extends to the power play, which was his baby during his five-plus seasons as assistant coach before taking over on Tuesday for Jack Capuano.

Weight admitted he was a bit “overwhelmed” on Thursday in his coaching debut, when the Isles went 0-for-7 on the power play to extend their skid to 0-for-21 entering Saturday’s game against the Kings.

“I take a lot of the blame because we had trouble on the entries, they were standing up at the blue line. We pre-scouted and talked about it but I don’t know that I gave the best remedy for it,” Weight said. “It was a good challenge for me and I probably didn’t react well enough. We’ve talked about personnel and I just know we have the skill to do it. “

Weight used some unusual personnel on the second power-play unit on Thursday, putting Calvin de Haan and Dennis Seidenberg out at the points with Johnny Boychuk and Travis Hamonic sidelined. Andrew Ladd being out also brought Shane Prince and Anthony Beauvillier onto the second unit.

The Islanders converted on their first power play chance on Saturday, so perhaps the 18 shots they had on the seven chances Thursday advanced their work rather than hindered it.

Ladd, Boychuk, Clutterbuck still out

Weight hoped to have one, two or all three of Ladd, Boychuk or Cal Clutterbuck available on Saturday. He didn’t get any of them back, with two upper-body injuries and one lower-body injury lingering to keep those three on the shelf for a third game. It’s three straight for Ladd and Clutterbuck and three of the last four for Boychuk.

Travis Hamonic (knee) remained on injured reserve and his injury is a longer term issue.

Scott Mayfield played in Boychuk’s spot and Stephen Gionta and Prince stayed in for the forwards.