Defenseman Adam Pelech and the Islanders have agreed on a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.
Pelech, 22, had three goals and seven assists in 44 games with the Isles as a rookie last season.
“Adam has proven at a very young age that he’s capable of playing an important defensive role on our team,” Islanders general manager Garth Snow said in a statement. “He will be an important piece of our defensive core moving forward and I’m excited to watch him continue to develop at the NHL level.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.