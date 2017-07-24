Defenseman Adam Pelech and the Islanders have agreed on a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Pelech, 22, had three goals and seven assists in 44 games with the Isles as a rookie last season.

“Adam has proven at a very young age that he’s capable of playing an important defensive role on our team,” Islanders general manager Garth Snow said in a statement. “He will be an important piece of our defensive core moving forward and I’m excited to watch him continue to develop at the NHL level.”