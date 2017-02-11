OTTAWA — It took a while, but 45 games into his NHL career the Islanders’ Alan Quine finally played in his hometown on Saturday. Having grown up in Ottawa watching the Senators from the stands, Quine was on the other bench playing against the team of his youth, more than five years after being drafted for the first time.

“It’s something you always dream of as a kid, to play in your hometown in the NHL, and I was really happy that I got to do that. I wish I played here more but it was special having my family and friends here,” said Quine, who finished the game with just over 15 minutes of ice time and two shots on goal.

Quine was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2011 but re-entered the draft in 2013 after not being signed, and was then selected in the sixth round by the Islanders.

Next up, Avalanche

The Islanders loss to Ottawa was just their second in regulation in a month. They won’t have to wait long to try and get back in the win column as they host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The Avalanche is currently buried in the basement of league standings, but the Islanders must be wary of over confidence, according to captain John Tavares.

“You can’t take any team for granted,” Tavares said. “Colorado have certainly had their troubles this year but they’re an explosive team and have got some guys that can really skate and make some plays and that can burn you if you’re not playing disciplined hockey and playing hard.

“Playing in our building we want to take advantage of being at home and we’ll turn our focus to (Sunday).”

Three’s a winning number

The Islanders have a record of 23-5-3 this season when they score at least three goals in a game. When they don’t hit the three-goal mark, they are just 1-14-7.