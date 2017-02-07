Islanders beat Toronto in OT, 6-5
Brock Nelson, who scored the game-winner, Andrew Ladd and Josh Bailey talk about the Islanders 6-5 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Barclays Center on Monday, February 6, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / Chris Ware, Robert Cassidy)
