GLENDALE, Arizona — Calvin de Haan didn’t agree with the penalty shot ruling on his hook of Matt Nieto in the first period of Friday’s game in Denver against the Avalanche, but he knew it was a penalty.

He didn’t feel the same way about the hooking minor he took against Gabriel Landeskog in overtime that led to the Avs’ game-winner in the closing seconds of OT. De Haan got his stick tangled with Landeskog but let go as the Avs captain wheeled around in the defensive zone, but AHL referee Jake Brenk made the call anyway.

“It’s just frustrating,” de Haan said. “I don’t think it was a penalty regardless, but especially at that point in a game, late in OT. Unless it’s murder, I don’t think it should be called there. That’s just my opinion.”

Grabovski targeting next season

Mikhail Grabovski was not cleared to skate in training camp, still feeling the effects of a concussion he suffered last March. The Islanders center hasn’t been around much as he tries to find a way out of the fog of post-concussion syndrome.

He recently returned to Long Island to continue his treatment and off-ice work. According to a person close to Grabovski, the 32-year-old recently talked with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who has battled back from multiple concussions, as Grabovski has.

Grabovski may next head to Florida to see a specialist and is hoping to be ready to be cleared by next season. He has one more year to go on the four-year, $20-million deal he signed before the 2014-15 season. If Grabovski is not cleared to skate, the Islanders cannot expose him to the expansion draft or buy out the final year of his deal.

Halak hurt in Bridgeport

Jaroslav Halak left his second start for Bridgeport on Saturday night after taking a shot up high in the second period. Halak was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Dec. 30 and sent down after he cleared. He stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss on Wednesday.