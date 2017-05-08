HIGHLIGHTS Tavares expected to be ready for next season

Hand injury lingered for much of past season

John Tavares had surgery on his right hand last month but is expected to be fully ready for next season, according to sources.

The Islanders captain had the surgery a week after the season ended to fix an issue that lingered through much of the season, the sources confirmed. His hand is still in a cast, which is scheduled to be off next week, giving Tavares ample time to go through his rigorous offseason training without missing any time, the sources said. He has already had one follow-up visit and his hand is recovering on schedule, according to the sources.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Tavares had 28 goals and 38 assists to lead the Islanders in scoring despite missing the final five games of the year due to a hamstring injury. The Islanders won all five games but missed the playoffs by a point, the fifth time in his eight seasons with the Islanders that Tavares has not reached the postseason.

This was already going to be an eventful offseason for Tavares, who has one year remaining on his contract and will let general manager Garth Snow know sometime in the next month whether he is interested in signing a long-term extension. He is eligible to sign a new deal on July 1 and the Islanders, from owners Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky on down, have spent the better part of a year keeping the lines of communication open with Pat Brisson, Tavares’ agent, on the organization’s plans.

The team is likely to offer Tavares an eight-year contract worth upward of $10 million per season. If Tavares tells the Islanders he’s not interested in signing this summer, Snow will likely be forced to entertain trade offers for his superstar before July 1 arrives. Even with a year left on Tavares’ deal, the Islanders can’t wait to see what happens in the 2018 offseason and risk seeing their captain walk away with no compensation to start over without their franchise player.