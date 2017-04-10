Subscribe
    Islanders

    Islanders clean out lockers

    sports@newsday.com

    On April 10, 2017, the Islanders cleaned out

    On April 10, 2017, the Islanders cleaned out their lockers and discuss the season after missing the playoffs by just one point.  (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

    The Islanders cleaned out their lockers on Monday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow after finishing the regular season with 94 points, one shy of a playoff berth.

    New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey answers questions
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey answers questions from the media on the day the Islanders clean out their lockers at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg answers questions
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg answers questions from the media on the day the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech speaks with
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech speaks with the media on the day the Islanders clean out their lockers at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck speaks to the media as the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares' jerseys await
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares' jerseys await his autograph as the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares autographs hockey
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares autographs hockey sticks as the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders John Tavares' locker, center, is
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders John Tavares' locker, center, is already cleared out as the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares speaks to
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares speaks to the media on the day the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    The New York Islanders are set to clear
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    The New York Islanders are set to clear out their lockers as the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin speaks to the media as the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak answers questions
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak answers questions from the media on the day the Islanders clean out their lockers at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares autographs caps
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares autographs caps as the Islanders clean out their lockers at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey autographs
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey autographs hockey sticks as the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy answers questions
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy answers questions from the media on the day the Islanders clean out their lockers at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan answers questions from the media on the day the Islanders clean out their lockers at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders center Brock Nelson answers questions
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center Brock Nelson answers questions from the media on the day the Islanders clean out their lockers at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee answers questions from the media on the day the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome talks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome talks to the media on the day the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders right wing Joshua Ho-Sang speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Joshua Ho-Sang speaks to the media on the day the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey autographs
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey autographs photos and hockey pucks as the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders right wing Joshua Ho-Sang autographs
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Joshua Ho-Sang autographs jerseys as the Islanders clean out their lockers at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

    New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd answers questions from the media on the day the Islanders wrap up their season at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.

