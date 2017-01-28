LOS ANGELES — The Islanders owners are “committed” to New York but are keeping their options open with regard to Barclays Center, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said during his news conference during the league’s All-Star weekend.

“They’re committed to the franchise, they’re committed to New York and the great fan base that has followed the Islanders,” Bettman said, referring to Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky, who are in their first season as principal owners after having completed the sale from Charles Wang.

Barclays Center has drawn mixed reviews from Long Island fans, regarding the difficulty of getting to Brooklyn and the presence of seats that do not offer a full view of the rink. The building also has been criticized by players because of the quality of the ice in an arena that was not designed with hockey in mind.

Newsday has reported that the owners have spoken about a new arena, either near Citi Field or Belmont racetrack. Without elaborating or giving specifics, Bettman basically confirmed that.

“There are some issues about playing in Barclays, it may be fundamental to the ice system and that’s not something that can be fixed in the short term,” the commissioner said. “I think as is prudent, Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky are reviewing the situation and looking very seriously at what their options are.”