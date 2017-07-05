Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan was one of 30 NHL players to file for arbitration by Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline, though contract talks continue between the two sides.
De Haan, 26, just finished a three-year, $5.9-million contract last season, when he had career highs with five goals and 20 assists.
The Islanders announced that defenseman Sebastian Aho, their fifth-round draft pick in June, signed a three-year entry-level contract. Aho, 21, played the last four seasons for Skelleftea in the Swedish League. Last year he had 10 goals and 20 assists in 51 games.
