Johnny Boychuk returned to the injured list Thursday with the same upper-body injury that kept him out of Saturday’s loss in Carolina.

Boychuk appeared to be hurt late in last Friday’s 5-2 win over the Panthers in Florida when he was crunched by two Panthers players along the boards. His absence was felt the following night when the Islanders allowed a season-high seven goals to the Hurricanes in a game that sealed Jack Capuano’s fate behind the bench.

Boychuk returned on Monday afternoon in Boston and showed no ill effects in that 4-0 win, but after a day off Tuesday and a practice day on Wednesday, he wasn’t declared fit to play.

Scott Mayfield, who struggled in Boychuk’s spot on Saturday, got the nod again to fill in.

Travis Hamonic, who suffered a knee injury in Arizona on Jan. 7, remained out for a fifth straight game and has not resumed skating.

Ladd, Clutterbuck out

Andrew Ladd (upper body) and Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) both skated Thursday but remained out for a second straight game.

Islanders general manager Garth Snow said in a national radio interview that Ladd has been dealing with his injury for quite a while and has been playing through it. Ladd has only eight goals and 12 points in 41 games to start his Islanders career.

Stephen Gionta and Shane Prince remained in the lineup for Ladd and Clutterbuck.

Bailey hits 600

Josh Bailey became the 13th player in Islanders history to reach 600 games. He’s six shy of 12th-place Frans Nielsen and could end the season in the top 10 in franchise history.