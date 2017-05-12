Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss issued an apology for causing an uproar in his native Germany for several Instagram posts that he “liked” during the U.S. presidential campaign, one of which compared Hillary Clinton to Adolf Hitler.
Greiss’ social media behavior had drawn the attention of the German hockey federation, for whom Greiss is currently playing in the World Championships in Cologne. The head of the federation strongly criticized Greiss’ behavior, forcing the Islanders and Greiss to give Newsday statements last night.
“I apologize for interacting with several posts that appeared in my timeline, which were wrong to engage with,” Greiss said through the team. “ ‘Liking’ these posts was a mistake, and I sincerely apologize again.”
“The New York Islanders do not condone the actions of Thomas Greiss on social media and are addressing the situation internally,” the team said in the statement. “And Thomas regrets his actions and recognizes that he made a mistake.”
The Islanders signed Greiss to a three-year, $10-million contract in January.
