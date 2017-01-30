Islanders goalies since Billy Smith
Since Hall of Famer Billy Smith played his last game on Feb. 2, 1989, the Islanders have used 40 men in net. The search for the next franchise goalie has yielded some good moments, but mostly disappointment and mediocrity. Here's a look at the men who've manned the pipes for the Islanders since Battlin' Billy retired.
Statistics accurate as of Jan. 30, 2017
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.