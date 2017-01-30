Subscribe
    Islanders goalies since Billy Smith

    KELLY HRUDEY, 1983-89 | 241 games played |
    KELLY HRUDEY, 1983-89 | 241 games played | 106-90-26 T
    As Billy Smith's career wound down, Hrudey seemed like the heir to the throne. The 28-year-old was already considered one of the league's top goaltenders. But on Feb. 22, 1989 -- less than three weeks after Smith played his final game -- Islanders GM Bill Torrey traded him to the Kings for goaltender Mark Fitzpatrick and defenseman Wayne McBean. (Credit: Newsday / Paul J. Bereswill, 1987)

    January 30, 2017 8:49 PM

    Since Hall of Famer Billy Smith played his last game on Feb. 2, 1989, the Islanders have used 40 men in net. The search for the next franchise goalie has yielded some good moments, but mostly disappointment and mediocrity. Here's a look at the men who've manned the pipes for the Islanders since Battlin' Billy retired.
    Statistics accurate as of Jan. 30, 2017

