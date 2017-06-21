The Islanders announced on Wednesday that their home opener for the 2017-18 season will be on Oct. 7 against the Sabres at Barclays Center at 7 p.m.

The full regular season schedule is set to be announced on Thursday.

The Islanders announced last week that they will return to the renovated Nassau Coliseum to play a preseason game, marking the team’s first time back since leaving two years ago. The exhibition game is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. against the Flyers.