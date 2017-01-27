Subscribe
    Islanders captain Denis Potvin reaches out to touch (Credit: AP, 1980)

    Islanders captain Denis Potvin reaches out to touch the Stanley Cup trophy as teammate Brian Trottier looks on.

    Islanders in 100 Greatest NHL Players

    Updated

    The NHL honored the 100 greatest players in league history as part of its 100-year celebration. Here is each former Islanders player to make the top 100.

    Mike Bossy (1977-87)

    Career stats

    Games: 752 | Goals: 573 | Assists: 553 | Points: 1,126

    Pat LaFontaine (1983-91)

    Career stats

    Games: 865 | Goals: 468 | Assists: 545 | Points: 1,013

    Denis Potvin (1973-88)

    Career stats

    Games: 1,060 | Goals: 310 | Assists: 742 | Points: 1,052

    Billy Smith (1972-89)

    Career stats

    Games: 680 | Wins: 305 | Losses: 233 | Ties: 105 | GAA: 3.17

    Bryan Trottier (1975-90)

    Career stats

    Games: 1,279 | Goals: 524 | Assists: 901 | Points: 1,425

