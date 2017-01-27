Islanders in 100 Greatest NHL Players
The NHL honored the 100 greatest players in league history as part of its 100-year celebration. Here is each former Islanders player to make the top 100.
Mike Bossy (1977-87)(Credit: AP)
Career stats
Games: 752 | Goals: 573 | Assists: 553 | Points: 1,126
Pat LaFontaine (1983-91)(Credit: Getty Images)
Career stats
Games: 865 | Goals: 468 | Assists: 545 | Points: 1,013
Denis Potvin (1973-88)(Credit: Newsday / Ozier Muhammad)
Career stats
Games: 1,060 | Goals: 310 | Assists: 742 | Points: 1,052
ADVERTISEMENT
Billy Smith (1972-89)(Credit: AP / Richard Drew)
Career stats
Games: 680 | Wins: 305 | Losses: 233 | Ties: 105 | GAA: 3.17
Bryan Trottier (1975-90)(Credit: Newsday / Paul Bereswill)
Career stats
Games: 1,279 | Goals: 524 | Assists: 901 | Points: 1,425
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.