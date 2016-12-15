Jack Capuano threatened changes to some of the regulars who haven’t been producing after Tuesday night’s loss to the Capitals, but all the coach ended up doing for Thursday night’s game against the Blackhawks was returning rookie Anthony Beauvillier to street clothes in favor of Alan Quine.

“After a loss, you give up a couple power-play goals . . . you guys get to talk to us right after the game and emotions run high,” Capuano said. “For me, it’s trying to find that contribution from some guys and it’s my job to try and put them in that situation. Beau’s played well, played hard, but as a coaching staff, you gotta try to go with your veteran guys. The streak we’re on, we’ve lost a couple, and we’ll try to get it back tonight.”

Capuano didn’t single anyone out after Tuesday night’s game, but it was clear whom he was referring to. Andrew Ladd didn’t have a shot in the 4-2 loss and was out of position on Matt Niskanen’s game-winner early in the third period.

“It’s not the goal [against]; he’s frustrated when you come out of a game with the minutes he’s had and you don’t contribute,” Capuano said. “He’s not the only one. You want to see these guys succeed.”

Ladd, who scored his fourth goal of the season 2:14 into Thursday night’s game against Chicago, one of his former teams, hasn’t succumbed to the frustration over the ugly beginning to his Islanders career.

“You deal with it every day,” he said. “You try to deal with it as it comes, get up every day to get better and try to figure it out. It’s as frustrating as you allow it to be, and you try not to let it consume you.”

Berube to start in Buffalo

J-F Berube will make his first start of the season on Friday night in Buffalo against the Sabres. Berube traveled ahead of the team on Thursday afternoon to be rested for his second appearance of the season.

Jaroslav Halak was Thomas Greiss’ backup on Thursday night against the Blackhawks.