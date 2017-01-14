RALEIGH, N.C. — Johnny Boychuk sat out Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury, leaving the Islanders without their two regular right-handed defensemen.

Boychuk played 21:22 in Friday’s 5-2 win over the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida, but he took a hard hit from a pair of Panthers in the third period and skated away slowly.

With Travis Hamonic (knee) already sidelined and missing his third straight game on Saturday, the Isles turned to Scott Mayfield to play his fourth game of the season. Adam Pelech has already been in the lineup in place of Hamonic.

Mayfield was called up from Bridgeport on Thursday and was a healthy scratch against the Panthers. He’s been involved in the offense in his limited NHL work this season, with his assist on John Tavares’ game-opening goal Saturday giving Mayfield four points in his four Isles games this season. He had just one point in 11 games over the prior two seasons.

Jack Capuano said that one of his forwards was a bit banged up so Stephen Gionta dressed for warmups but there were no changes there. Shane Prince and Gionta were the forward scratches.

Greiss goes back-to-back again

Thomas Greiss made his sixth straight start and played on consecutive nights for the second time in as many weeks.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It’s not that (J-F) Berube can’t do the job, but Greiss has been playing well,” Capuano said before Saturday’s game. “We’re going with that hot hand.”

For comparison, Carolina goaltender Cam Ward made his 19th consecutive start on Saturday.

With the Islanders turning around and playing Monday afternoon in Boston there is a definite chance that Berube, who still hasn’t played since becoming the backup goaltender with Jaroslav Halak being sent down on Dec. 31, will get a start soon.