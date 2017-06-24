CHICAGO — These are the selections the Islanders made Saturday on the second day of the NHL Draft:

Robin Salo, defenseman, Sport Vaasa (Finland)

No. 46, 2nd round. 6-1, 187. Born Oct. 13, 1998, Espoo, Finland

Stats: 54 games, 1 goal, 15 assists for Sport Vaasa

From Isles head scout Vellu Kautonen: Salo is “a solid, two-way defenseman that’s very smart with and without the puck. Good puck mover, good first pass, has some offense too. Kind of a limited role in the Finnish League this year but that’s normal because he’s a young player in a pro league. Can be used in all situations.”

Ben Mirageas, defenseman, Chicago (USHL)

No. 77, 3rd round. 6-1, 180. Born: May 8, 1999, Newburyport, Mass.

Stats: 59 games, 2 goals, 17 assists for Bloomington and Chicago

Kautonen’s take: “Similar type of player to Salo, two-way defenseman from the USHL. Not as offensive as Salo, but very reliable in the defensive zone. Very strong in one on one battles.”

Headed to Providence College in the fall.

Sebastian Aho, defenseman, Skelleftea AIK (Sweden)

No. 139, 5th round. 5-10, 165. Born: Feb. 17, 1996, Umea, Sweden

Stats: 50 games, 10 goals, 20 assists for Skelleftea

Kautonen’s take: “We have followed him for 3-4 years now and he really had a breakthrough in the Swedish League this year. Thirty points in 50 games as a defenseman, played I think 12 games with the national team. He’s somebody who can definitely start right away in Bridgeport.”

Arnaud Durandeau, left wing, Halifax (QMJHL)

No. 165, 6th round (from Kings). 5-11, 183. Born: Jan. 14, 1999, Beaconsfield, Que.

Stats: 64 games, 15 goals, 26 assists

Linemate of No. 1 pick Nico Hischier, Isles traded into this slot to grab him.

Logan Cockerill, left wing, U.S. National Development Program

No. 201, 7th round. 5-8, 165. Born: Mar. 3, 1999, Brighton, Mich.

Stats: 16 games, 4 goals, 6 assists

Speedy, small winger who is committed to attend Boston University in the fall.