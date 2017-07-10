The Islanders named Fred Brathwaite — once an undrafted goalie who nonetheless forged a nine-year NHL career — as their new head goalie coach on Monday.
Brathwaite, 44, previously worked as a goaltending consultant for Hockey Canada and was goalie coach for Germany’s Adler Mannheim.
He was a backup goalie for the Oilers, Flames, Blues and Blue Jackets for parts of nine seasons before transferring his playing career oversees during the 2004 lockout.
In 2009, playing with Adler Mannheim, he was named the German league MVP. In 254 NHL games, Brathwaite, listed at only 5-7, had a .901 save percentage with 2.73 goals against average.
Brathwaite replaces Mike Dunham, who was the Isles’ goaltending coach since the 2007-08 season.
