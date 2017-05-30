Scott Gomez bounced around quite a bit during the final few seasons of his NHL career. Whenever he’d play in Nassau Coliseum, he and Doug Weight would manage to chat for a few minutes.

“There were always words of encouragement, conversations about my future, things like that,” Gomez said. “He was always great to me, playing with him at the World Cup (in 2004), the Olympics (in 2006), he’s an American idol to us guys who saw him play in ’96 at the World Cup as well. To work for him, to be able to give back a little, it’s great the way the hockey world works.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Islanders announced Gomez, 37, as the latest addition to Weight’s coaching staff today, another new coach with a strong playing resume. Gomez just retired as a player following the 2015-16 season with 1,079 games, 756 points and two Stanley Cups under his belt.

“When I retired I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” he said. “I did some TV work and the people at NBC Sports and the NHL Network were great, but you’re still pretty far from the game. I started studying more, learning more and I got lucky – word got to Dougie that I was looking for something, that led to an interview and here we are.”

After winning the 2000 and 2003 Cups during an eight-year run with the Devils, Gomez signed a seven-year, $51.5-million deal with the Rangers in July of 2007. He was dealt to the Canadiens two years later and bounced around through four more organizations before hanging up his skates.

He played lots of games as a hated visitor in the Coliseum and he’s excited to be on the Isles’ fans side.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Good or bad, Islanders fans let you know how they’re feeling, and that’s the best,” Gomez said. “I’m an Islander now. I not only get to join a great staff but with a team that’s right there.”