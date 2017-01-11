The Islanders offense abandoned them once again as they were held to a single goal for a third straight game in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers at Barclays Center. It was the third straight loss by that score.
Nick Leddy’s first-period goal was the lone score for the Islanders, who did spring to life in the third period and outshot the undermanned Panthers 12-1 but were stymied by Roberto Luongo, who had 29 saves.
Keith Yandle and Jason Demers scored for Florida, which was without top forwards Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksandr Barkov and Nick Bjugstad due to injury.
Comments
