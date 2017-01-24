The Islanders started slow once again but finished very strong, defeating the Blue Jackets, 4-2, at Barclays Center on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games.
Josh Bailey, Nikolay Kulemin, Brock Nelson and Jason Chimera scored for the Islanders (20-17-9), who fell behind 1-0 in the first and put together strong second and third periods to chase Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on Chimera’s goal that made it 4-1.
Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for the win.
Comments
