The Islanders started slow once again but finished very strong, defeating the Blue Jackets, 4-2, at Barclays Center on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Josh Bailey, Nikolay Kulemin, Brock Nelson and Jason Chimera scored for the Islanders (20-17-9), who fell behind 1-0 in the first and put together strong second and third periods to chase Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on Chimera’s goal that made it 4-1.

Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for the win.