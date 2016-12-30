The Islanders placed goaltender Jaroslav Halak on waivers, the team announced on Friday.
Halak was pulled from Thursday night’s 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. It was the third time in 11 starts that Halak had been pulled.
Coach Jack Capuano was critical of Halak after Thursday’s loss.
“We needed a better effort from Jaro, quite honestly,” Capuano said. “Four goals on 24 shots isn’t going to get it done.
“Jaro wasn’t sharp at all. He gave up some soft goals and we had to battle back. We did against a real good team.”
The Islanders play in Winnipeg on Saturday and then have a five-day break that all 30 teams get this season.
