    Islanders' prospect camp

    Scenes from the Islanders' prospect camp held this week at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.

    Anthony Beauvillier #72, forward, skates during Islanders' prospect
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Anthony Beauvillier #72, forward, skates during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Anthony Beauvillier #72, forward, skates during Islanders' prospect
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Anthony Beauvillier #72, forward, skates during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Mathew Barzal #13, forward, right, snaps off a
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Mathew Barzal #13, forward, right, snaps off a wrist shot during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, surveys the ice during
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, surveys the ice during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, makes a save during
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, makes a save during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, surveys the ice during
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, surveys the ice during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, reacts to a puck
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, reacts to a puck that found its way into an empty net during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Anthony Beauvillier #72, forward, right, works with coach
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Anthony Beauvillier #72, forward, right, works with coach Scott Gomez during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, squares to a shooter
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, squares to a shooter during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, makes a save during
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, makes a save during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, skates during Islanders' prospect
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, skates during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, reacts to a puck
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, reacts to a puck that found its way into an empty net during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, raises his stick during
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Devon Toews #46, defenseman, raises his stick during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

