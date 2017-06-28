Islanders' prospect camp
Scenes from the Islanders' prospect camp held this week at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.
Anthony Beauvillier #72, forward, skates during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mathew Barzal #13, forward, right, snaps off a wrist shot during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, surveys the ice during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Devon Toews #46, defenseman, surveys the ice during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Devon Toews #46, defenseman, reacts to a puck that found its way into an empty net during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Anthony Beauvillier #72, forward, right, works with coach Scott Gomez during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, squares to a shooter during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Linus Soderstrom #35, goalie, makes a save during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Devon Toews #46, defenseman, skates during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Devon Toews #46, defenseman, raises his stick during Islanders' prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
