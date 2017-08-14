The Islanders announced on Monday that Shane Prince will miss 4-6 months after having recent ankle surgery.
Prince had ongoing problems with a high ankle sprain last season. The veteran center appeared in just 50 games last season, scoring five goals with 13 assists.
The Islanders said in their statement that Prince was experiencing discomfort with his ankle as he trained for the upcoming season. Prince notified the Islanders’ medical staff, who referred him to a specialist, according to the team.
