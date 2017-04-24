The Islanders signed defenseman Dennis Seidenberg to a one-year, $1.25-million contract on Monday, bringing back the 35-year-old defenseman after a strong season.
Seidenberg joined the Isles during training camp in October after a good showing at the World Cup of Hockey for Team Europe. He had been bought out of the final year of his prior deal with the Bruins in June. Stepping into the Islanders’ room late and for the first time, Seidenberg provided solid depth and formed a good pairing with Calvin de Haan.
Seidenberg had five goals and 17 assists in 73 games and was a team-best plus-25 with an on-ice shots for/against percentage of 47.6, one of the better numbers on the Isles’ defense last season.
