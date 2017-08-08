The Islanders announced the signing of forward Stephen Gionta to a one-year, two-way contract. The 33-year old scored six points in 26 games for the Islanders last season. He also played in seven games with the team’s AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. Since his NHL debut in 2010, Gionta has totaled 56 points on 16 goals and 40 assists with the Devils and Islanders. His prorated contract splits will be $650,000 for time spent with the Islanders, $250,000 at Bridgeport.
Prior to his NHL career, Gionta spent five seasons in the AHL with the Lowell Devils and Albany River Rats, collecting 146 points (63 goals, 83 assists) in 374 games. While in Albany, Gionta set a club record with 371 games played, ranked fourth all time in goals and third in assists and points.
Gionta played four seasons at Boston College, where he scored 90 points (33 goals, 57 assists) in 151 games. While at Boston College, Gionta helped the Eagles advance to two NCAA Frozen Four Tournaments, including an appearance in the 2006 National Championship game. He helped the Eagles win three straight regular-season Hockey East Championships (2003, 2004, 2005), adding the playoff conference championship during his junior season (2005).
Internationally, Gionta won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2013 World Championships, scoring three goals in 10 games. Gionta scored two goals in six games while representing Team USA at the 2001 U18 World Junior Championships.
