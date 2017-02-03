DETROIT — Take a seat, Shane and Scott. Just don’t get too comfortable.

Cal Clutterbuck and Thomas Hickey returned to the lineup for the Islanders Friday night, replacing Shane Prince and Scott Mayfield, but coach Doug Weight said before the game that he’s intent on finding ways to slot in the youngsters.

“(They’re) tough decisions,” Weight said. “I think the guys have all played well when they had the chance so I think it’s a good thing for our staff to have these difficult decisions. We reiterated with Shane and Scott that they’ve been really good. We’re going to try to get everyone in more frequently.”

Clutterbuck returned to the ice after sustaining a lower-body injury on Jan. 26 and missing Tuesday’s game against the Capitals; Hickey (lower-body injury) missed the last two games.

Chimera reaches 1,000

Friday night was Jason Chimera’s 1,000th NHL game — 20th among active players. The 16-year veteran is the 307th players to achieve the feat in the league’s nearly century-old history. The forward said his parents, wife, and former AHL teammate Brian Swanson made the trip to Detroit to watch.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t pretty cool,” said Chimera, 37, who’s also played 155 straight games. “It’s just a cool number. You can be proud of that.”

Weight added that accomplishments like that might soon go by the wayside as the league skews younger.

“I think that’s probably the most undervalued [attribute] that a player can have is that longevity,” he said. “Over the past five, six seasons we’ve seen this league go very young. These kids are ready, they’re determined and they come in and make a point early to force you to put them into the lineup. Those older guys, you’ll see less and less guys — whether it’s cyclical, we’ll find out — but we’ll see less and less guys get to that point. It’s an amazing achievement for Jason.”