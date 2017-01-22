The Islanders handed back a two-goal lead for the second night in a row and this time, against a division rival, they could not grab two points.
Claude Giroux scored with 1:40 left in overtime to give the Flyers a 3-2 win over the Isles at Barclays Center on Sunday night. The goal came shortly after John Tavares was stopped on a breakaway at the other end.
Thomas Greiss made 44 saves, but his sluggish teammates were not much help as the Flyers scored late in the second and early in the third to erase a 2-0 Islanders lead, staked on goals by Nick Leddy and Alan Quine.
The loss snapped the Islanders’ three-game win streak.
