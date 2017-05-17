Islanders historic Stanley Cup week
May 16, 17, 21 and 24 are significant dates in the Islanders' history. The four days in an eight-day stretch mark the anniversary of each of their Stanley Cup victories. The Islanders won their first Stanley Cup on May 24, 1980. They won their fourth straight Cup on May 17, 1983. A look back at each title.
An overtime goal by Bobby Nystrom gives the Islanders their first Stanley Cup of four in a row.
Bob Nystrom of the New York Islanders leaps into the air after scoring the winning goal in sudden death overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers to clinch the Stanley Cup championship at Nassau Coliseum on May 24, 1980.
Duane Sutter of the New York Islanders celebrates with teammate Butch Goring, left, after scoring to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead in first period action against the Philadelphia Flyers in game six of the Stanley Cup Finals at Nassau Coliseum on May 24, 1980.
New York Islanders captain Denis Potvin (5) reaches out to touch the Stanley Cup trophy as teammate Brian Trottier, right, looks on after the Islanders won the NHL's Stanley Cup championship by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in overtime in Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum on May 24, 1980.
New York Islanders Bob Nystrom leaps over the boards to join teammates Anders Kallur, left, and Wayne Merrick, center, and other members of the team in on-ice celebration after clinching the Stanley Cup finals at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 21, 1981.
New York Islanders Bryan Trottier, center, holds aloft the Stanley Cup as his teammates celebrate their second consecutive championship, May 22, 1981.
New York Islanders team captain Denis Potvin holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with his teammates on the ice at the Nassau Coliseum on May 21, 1981.
Islanders captain Denis Potvin hoists the Stanley Cup over his head after the Islanders won in 1981.
New York Islanders captain Denis Potvin shakes hands with the Edmonton Oilers' Wayne Gretzky as the two move through the hand shaking ceremonies after the Islanders won their fourth straight Stanley Cup 4-2 over the Oilers at the Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, May 17, 1983.
Denis Potvin hoists the Stanley Cup after the Islanders won it on May 17, 1983.
New York Islanders Captain Denis Potvin holds the Stanley Cup after his team beat the Edmonton Oilers in four games to win the Cup on May 17, 1983.
