HIGHLIGHTS Shane Prince, Stephen Gionta play well as replacements for injured Clutterbuck, Ladd

BOSTON — The Islanders’ shutout win on Monday came without two regular forwards as Andrew Ladd and Cal Clutterbuck both missed the 4-0 win over the Bruins with nagging injuries.

“They’re a little tweaked right now,” Jack Capuano said before the game in announcing Stephen Gionta would make his Islanders debut and Shane Prince was back in after a two-game absence.

Prince took Clutterbuck’s spot with Nikolay Kulemin and Casey Cizikas, which turned out to be the powerhouse offensive trio in the win. Kulemin had two goals and Cizikas had two assists.

Gionta, normally a center, skated on the wing with Brock Nelson and Ryan Strome, and Gionta stepped in for Clutterbuck on the penalty kill, which was 2-for-2.

“I thought he gave us some good energy,” Capuano said of Gionta.

Capuano did not indicate how long Ladd or Clutterbuck might be out. The Islanders do not play again until the Stars come to Barclays Center on Thursday.

Johnny Boychuk returned to the lineup after a one-game absence because of an upper-body injury, with Scott Mayfield a healthy scratch on defense.

Easy call going back to Greiss

After Thomas Greiss allowed seven goals on 43 shots in 53:53 against Carolina on Saturday, Capuano said he spoke with his goaltender on the flight from Raleigh to Boston late Saturday.

“He’s an honest kid, if he was tired he would have said so,” Capuano said. “He’s played really, really well for us and he deserved another chance.”

Greiss’ 32-save shutout moved his even-strength save percentage to .935, seventh-best in the league. Even with the seven- spot he allowed on Saturday, Greiss has surrendered only 16 goals in seven starts since Jaroslav Halak was put on waivers.

“You always want to go out and have a good game and respond,” Greiss said. “Just feel good about yourself again.”