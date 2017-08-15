As part of the NHL’s 100th anniversary celebration, the Islanders will host the NHL Centennial Fan Arena in September.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow as the Islanders take the ice for the first day of training camp and on Sunday, Sept. 17 at NYCB Live, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum before their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The free fan event will include the Stanley Cup, a museum truck, video truck and Zamboni virtual reality experience. There will also be a blowout merchandise sale, interactive games and an obstacle course.
The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
