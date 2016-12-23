Islanders vs. Sabres

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan scores past Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson in the third period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd reacts after he scores against Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson in the third period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan skates after he scores against Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson in the third period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders left wing Anders Lee against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd scores past Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson in the third period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a save as New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee defends against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss controls the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores on Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders center Alan Quine checks Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a save against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss and Buffalo Sabres right wing Brian Gionta keep their eye on the puck in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo skates with the puck ahead of New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome reacts after he scores a goal against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Buffalo Sabres left wing William Carrier is guarded by New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera around the cage in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier sets before a face-off against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome is congratulated after he scores a goal against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo looks on before a face off against the New York Islanders in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons hits the ice against New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo skates with the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss keeps his eye on the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee skates with the puck against Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders center Shane Prince skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo skates onto the ice against the New York Islanders before the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson makes a save against the New York Islanders in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with the puck ahead of Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk fights with Buffalo Sabres left wing Marcus Foligno in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson makes a save against New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier scores against Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey skates with the puck against Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera checks Buffalo Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

