Islanders vs. Panthers
The Islanders defeated the Florida Panthers, 5-2, at BB&T Center on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera, center, and left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) congratulate defenseman Nick Leddy (2) after Leddy scored a goal during the second period against the Florida Panthers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) passes against Florida Panthers right wing Paul Thompson (15) during the second period on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault during the second period against the New York Islanders on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera (25) scores against Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, right rear, and defenseman Jakub Kindl (46) during the first period on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
New York Islanders center John Tavares, left, is congratulated by left wing Anders Lee (27) after Tavares scored during the first period against the Florida Panthers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera celebrates after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
