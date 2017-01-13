Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 32° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    IslandersSportsHockey

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (14) and (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (14) and Florida Panthers center Derek MacKenzie (17) battle for the puck during the second period on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Islanders vs. Panthers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders defeated the Florida Panthers, 5-2, at BB&T Center on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera, center,
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera, center, and left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) congratulate defenseman Nick Leddy (2) after Leddy scored a goal during the second period against the Florida Panthers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan (44)
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) passes against Florida Panthers right wing Paul Thompson (15) during the second period on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault during the second
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault during the second period against the New York Islanders on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera (25)
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera (25) scores against Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, right rear, and defenseman Jakub Kindl (46) during the first period on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares, left, is
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares, left, is congratulated by left wing Anders Lee (27) after Tavares scored during the first period against the Florida Panthers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera celebrates after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Related Media

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera, center, Beauvillier back in Isles’ lineup for some pep

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.