Islanders vs. Flyers at Nassau Coliseum

For one day, Nassau Coliseum hosted hockey again as the Islanders played Flyers in an NHL preseason game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders center John Tavares takes a shot on goal under the pads of Philadelphia Flyers goalie Alex Lyon during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Teammates surround New York Islanders center John Tavares after his score during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders center John Tavares celebrates a score during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) The puck bounces out of the net after passing Philadelphia Flyers goalie Leland Irving on a score by New York Islanders center John Tavares in overtime on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal directs the puck on the faceoff against Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton to New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders center Anders Lee brings the puck out from behind the net during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy works the puck along the boards against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders center John Tavares celebrates in front of cheering fans after scoring the winning goal in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock controls the puck behind the net while being pressured by Philadelphia Flyers center Nolan Patrick during the third period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Islanders center Scott Eansor controls the puck at center ice against Philadelphia right winger Ivan Kosorenkov during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders goalie Christopher Gibson blocks the shot on goal by Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matt Read during the third period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal brings the puck from behind the net as Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg defend during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal crosses the blue line against Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) The Islanders team celebrate their 3-2 overtime victory over Philadelphia before a packed Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera takes the shot on goal during the first period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders goalie Christopher Gibson defelects the puck from Philadelphia's Mikhail Vorobyev during the third period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal leads his team along the bench after scoring the tying goal during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders center Anders Lee tries to redirect the puck around Philadelphia Flyers goalie Alex Lyon during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Islanders teammates surround John Tavares after his winning goal in overtime against Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders goalie Christopher Gibson clears the puck from the net during the third period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg drops to the ice after colliding with New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy during the second period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Islanders defenseman MItchell Vande Sompel goes down fighting for the puck along the boards with Philadelphia left wing Oskar Lindblom during the third period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders goalie Kristers Gudlevskis covers the puck on a shot on goal by Philadelphia during the first period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at the Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Islanders goalie Kristers Gudlevskis makes the kick save as Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl misses the puck during the first period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at the Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) The Islanders' Thomas Hickey brings the puck from behind the net during the first period of the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at the Nassau Coliseum.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) A fan has her photo taken with the Stanley Cup prior to a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans play street hockey prior to the preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) The New York Islanders play against the Philadelphia Flyers during a preseason game at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans play street hockey prior to the preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kathy Willens) (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens) Hockey fans make their way toward the entrances of the renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum before a preseason NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans line up for a photograph with the Stanley Cup prior to a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans line up for a photograph with the Stanley Cup prior to a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Arena ushers receive instructions prior to a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) James Dachille of Merrick arrives for a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) A fan holds up a commemmorative pusk during warm-ups prior to the preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kathy Willens) (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens) Fans seeking autographs clamor around retired NHL hockey player Bob Nystrom, center, (in white shirt) before a preseason NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) A general view outside the arena prior to a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans greet the New York Islanders prior to the preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kathy Willens) (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens) Fans seeking autographs clamor around retired NHL hockey player Bob Nystrom, center, before a preseason NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans take a selfie prior to a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for a preseason game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2017.