HIGHLIGHTS He’ll start J-F Berube in goal against the Kings

Weight’s not sure if he will get injured players back

Doug Weight’s first game was a success on Thursday. He and his Islanders players have to find a way to make the emotion and energy of that debut victory a permanent part of their game, starting with back-to-back home games against the Kings and Flyers this weekend.

“You can’t lose sight of that,” said John Tavares, whose two goals buoyed the 3-0 win over the Stars. “A couple big games this weekend against a couple good teams. We backed up a good win in Boston last night and now it’s time to follow it up again. That’s the hardest thing to do is follow up a good effort with another one, big challenges this weekend. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. A lot of hockey left.”

Weight rode Tavares, who now has seven goals in his last four games, and Thomas Greiss, who made 23 saves for his second consecutive shutout, but got consistent contributions from all over the Isles lineup.

If the Islanders can convince themselves and the rest of the league that they are not out of it with 39 games to go and sitting in 14th in the East, eight points out of the last playoff spot, then that has to continue starting with Saturday’s visit from the Kings.

“We’ve addressed that,” said Weight, who gave his players the option of skating on Friday or Saturday morning and Weight stayed off the ice to break down video. “It is an emotional couple days and they played like it. Our point is, we’ve got to play the next 39 games like that. It’s a playoff-type atmosphere. Watching the game again, it was a real team effort.”

Weight said he’s going with J-F Berube in goal on Saturday. Berube moved up from No. 3 on the goaltending depth chart to No. 2 when Jaroslav Halak was waived and demoted to the AHL on Dec. 30, but Saturday will be Berube’s first start since the goaltending mess was cleaned up.

Jack Capuano started Greiss in seven straight games before Capuano was fired on Tuesday and Thursday’s win was an eighth straight start for Greiss, who had never recorded back to back shutouts in his NHL career.

“I have a lot of good memories over there, a lot of familiar faces so it will be a fun game, an easy game to get motivated to play,” said Berube, who was a 2009 draft pick of the Kings and played four seasons in their farm system. “I haven’t played in a long time, I’m really excited just to go in there. There’s an extra boost of motivation to play against them.”

Notes & quotes: Weight said Andrew Ladd, Cal Clutterbuck and Johnny Boychuk are all still day to day. “I’m not sure if we’ll get all three back (Saturday), or none, or one or two,” Weight said. “The guys gave it their all yesterday so I’m comfortable going with the same lineup.”