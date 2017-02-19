J-F Berube definitely wanted the Devils’ fourth goal back, an unscreened wrist shot from Taylor Hall that squeaked through the goaltender. Kyle Palmieri’s wrister, the Devils’ second goal, wasn’t a great one either.

But Berube has faith in himself and Doug Weight has faith in his young backup goalie, whose save percentage dipped to .899 in the Islanders’ 6-4 win Sunday night at Barclays Center.

The Islanders still have Jaroslav Halak in Bridgeport — he notched his 12th consecutive win Sunday for the Sound Tigers — but Weight didn’t sound like someone who believes there needs to be a change.

“Our goaltenders, we believe in them,” he said. “We’ve had maybe two practices in the last 12 days, so you’ve got a young guy who’s taking shots from guys like me, not from Johnny T [Tavares]. It’s tough. But we have two good goaltenders and we got a big win from Roubs tonight.”

Berube has won three of the four starts he’s made since Weight took over, though he’s allowed four goals each in two of those outings. This was only his 12th NHL start. “I’m still getting used to seeing different teams, different systems they play,” he said. “[The Devils] are a little different. They dump pucks in, they work, they pop pucks in front. I thought I was good tonight. It’s one of those nights where you feel good even if it may not look good.’’

Beau knows the middle

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rookie Anthony Beauvillier flipped spots with Brock Nelson on the second line, with the 19-year-old Beauvillier moving to center and Nelson moving to left wing. That line was assigned to play against the Devils’ top line of Hall, Travis Zajac and Palmieri, and Weight liked what he saw with Beauvillier back at his natural position.

“I know firsthand as a young guy who came up as a center, it’s hard to play along the wall when you’re not used to it,” said Ryan Strome, the right wing on that line, who scored twice and added an assist. “ It’s tough to win those battles. I thought Beau looked really comfortable in the middle. He brought that speed and I think it helped our line.”