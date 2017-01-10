Jiggs McDonald will call Wednesday night’s game between the Panthers and Islanders from Barclays Center on MSG Plus, part of of the network’s celebration of his 50 years as an NHL play-by-play man.
McDonald was the Islanders’ primary TV play-by-play man for 15 years starting in 1980 — a stretch that covered their three most recent Stanley Cup championships. He will sit in for Brendan Burke, who is in his first season since succeeding Howie Rose in that role.
Before calling Islanders games, McDonald covered the Los Angeles Kings starting in 1967.
McDonald also will appear on the MSG Plus pregame show Wednesday night and will drop the ceremonial first puck before the game.
