The Islanders organization and their fans must have been happy to read what John Tavares told some national hockey reporters at last weekend’s All-Star Game, that the Isles captain looks forward to discussing a long-term extension with the club when player and team can begin talking contract on July 1.

It’s not out of step with what Tavares has long said about being an Islander. It’s also just the latest opportunity for Tavares on an international stage to be asked about not being an Islander, or essentially why he would even want to stay with the team when his contract runs out after next season.

Not too many other superstars have to field those kinds of questions at the podium on All-Star weekend. Or when they see the packed house of Toronto-based media, as Tavares may on Monday morning before the Isles host the Leafs. For sure he’ll get those questions when the Islanders make their only trip to Toronto next week.

“It is what it is. Some days for sure you just want to focus on playing — that’s all you can control,” Tavares said. “A lot of stuff that’s going on, people saying or writing their opinion, you know how you feel about the situation and what’s going on. When the opportunity gets there and the time comes for that process to take place, that’s when I’ll start focusing on getting that done.

“Some of that media you don’t see very often, so perhaps they’re waiting to ask you something. And obviously up in Canada and Toronto, there’s always those connections. It’s a talking point. [Steven] Stamkos just went through a similar thing and people want to relate it to that because that just happened last year. So, it is what it is. I try to worry about playing, enjoying being an Islander, enjoying the All-Star Game and that celebration.”

One thing of late that hasn’t been discussed much as Tavares has posted nine goals and seven assists in his last 11 games is how the captain’s newish role as a penalty killer has affected his overall game. He joined the PK squad on Dec. 20 in Boston, with then-coach Jack Capuano taking assistant Greg Cronin’s advice to add Tavares and his faceoff skills to the unit.

Since then, the Isles’ PK has allowed only five goals in 42 opportunities (88.1 percent), with Tavares on the ice for just one power-play goal against. He said the PK work has helped with his game.

“It does definitely keep you involved,” he said. “You have to be aware, your shift length, make sure you’re staying fresh throughout the game. PK takes a lot of effort, a lot of focus. That’s the positive and negative side of it. You don’t want to be out of energy late in games. But it creates good habits through the systems we play. A good stick, being aware in your own zone. It allows you to pick up on teams’ tendencies as well.”