John Tavares has been eligible to sign a contract extension with the Islanders for a month now, but even though he has not done so, he reiterated on Tuesday that he hopes to remain with the team.
In an interview with TSN in his native Toronto, Tavares said, “We’ve had great, open communication. It’s obviously a great place to play. I’ve enjoyed my time being an Islander and I want that experience to continue. For me, I just want to get ready for the upcoming season and work on being the best player I can be for the Islanders.”
The team’s captain and star center is entering the final season of a six-year, $33-million contract. If the Islanders are unable to sign him to an extension, they might feel pressure to trade him rather than risk getting nothing for him after the 2017-18 season.
Tavares declined to discuss the state of negotiations, saying, “I think I’ll just keep that all internal.”
