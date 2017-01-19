John Tavares scored twice and Thomas Greiss made 22 saves for his second straight shutout as the Islanders opened the Doug Weight era with a 3-0 win over the Stars at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

Tavares scored in tight at 13:31 of the first and then sealed the win with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 16:54 of the third, giving the Islanders captain seven goals in the last four games.

Greiss made 22 saves for his second straight shutout after his 4-0 win over the Bruins on Monday, Jack Capuano’s final game as Isles coach.

Calvin de Haan hit the empty net with four seconds to complete Weight’s debut as head coach.