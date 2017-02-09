Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 5 Weather 31° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    IslandersSportsHockey

    Junior Islanders get big sendoff to Quebec tournament

    The Junior Islanders will play in the 58th

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    February 9, 2017 11:31 AM

    The Junior Islanders will play in the 58th annual Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19, the biggest international hockey tournament in the world. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, the team, comprised entirely of 12-year-olds, received a sendoff from the Islanders themselves before their game against the Maple Leafs at the Barclays Center. (Credit: Newsday / Robert Cassidy, Chris Ware; Joseph D. Sullivan)

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.