Junior Islanders get big sendoff to Quebec tournament
The Junior Islanders will play in the 58th annual Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19, the biggest international hockey tournament in the world. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, the team, comprised entirely of 12-year-olds, received a sendoff from the Islanders themselves before their game against the Maple Leafs at the Barclays Center. (Credit: Newsday / Robert Cassidy, Chris Ware; Joseph D. Sullivan)
