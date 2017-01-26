Subscribe
    Calvin de Haan #44 of the New York (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Calvin de Haan #44 of the New York Islanders defends against Jeff Petry #26 of the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Islanders vs. Canadiens

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Barclays Center in their last game before the NHL All-Star break.

    Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders makes a save in the first period on a deflection against Phillip Danault #24 of the Montreal Canadiens at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders makes a save in the first period as Max Pacioretty #67 of the Montreal Canadiens looks for a rebound at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders celebrates his first period goal against the Montreal Canadiens at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders skates against Tomas Plekanec #14 of the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

